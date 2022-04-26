Lil Nas X to kick off 'Long Live Montero' tour in September
April 26 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is going on tour in 2022.
The 23-year-old singer and rapper shared plans Tuesday for his Long Live Montero tour of North America and Europe.
The new tour kicks off Sept. 6 in Detroit, Mich., and ends Nov. 17 in Barcelona, Spain. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin for Cash App Cash Card holders Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Long Live Montero is in support of Lil Nas X's debut studio album, Montero, released in September. The album features the singles "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," "Sun Goes Down," "Industry Baby," "Thats What I Want" and "Lost in the Citadel."
Montero was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Here's the full list of dates for the Long Live Montero tour:
Sept. 6 - Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore
Sept. 10 - Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 15 - Toronto, Ontario, at History
Sept. 18 - Boston, Mass., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 20 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met
Sept. 25 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Sept. 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 3 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
Oct. 4 - Miami, Fla., at James L. Knight Center
Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif., at YouTube Theater
Oct. 21 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 23 - San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live
Nov. 9 - Berlin, Germany, at Max-Schmeling Halle
Nov. 10 - Hamburg, Germany, at Sporthalle
Nov. 12 - London, England, at Eventim Apollo
Nov. 14 - Paris, France, at Zenith
Nov. 15 - Brussels, Belgium, at Palais 12
Nov. 17 - Barcelona, Spain, at Sant Jordi Club
