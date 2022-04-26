ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X to kick off 'Long Live Montero' tour in September

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago
April 26 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is going on tour in 2022.

The 23-year-old singer and rapper shared plans Tuesday for his Long Live Montero tour of North America and Europe.

The new tour kicks off Sept. 6 in Detroit, Mich., and ends Nov. 17 in Barcelona, Spain. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin for Cash App Cash Card holders Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Long Live Montero is in support of Lil Nas X's debut studio album, Montero, released in September. The album features the singles "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," "Sun Goes Down," "Industry Baby," "Thats What I Want" and "Lost in the Citadel."

Montero was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Here's the full list of dates for the Long Live Montero tour:

Sept. 6 - Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore

Sept. 10 - Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 15 - Toronto, Ontario, at History

Sept. 18 - Boston, Mass., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met

Sept. 25 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Sept. 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 3 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

Oct. 4 - Miami, Fla., at James L. Knight Center

Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif., at YouTube Theater

Oct. 21 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 23 - San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live

Nov. 9 - Berlin, Germany, at Max-Schmeling Halle

Nov. 10 - Hamburg, Germany, at Sporthalle

Nov. 12 - London, England, at Eventim Apollo

Nov. 14 - Paris, France, at Zenith

Nov. 15 - Brussels, Belgium, at Palais 12

Nov. 17 - Barcelona, Spain, at Sant Jordi Club

Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X
UPI News

Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards

April 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the biggest winners at Thursday night's 2022 Latin American Music Awards. Karol G took home a total of six awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist -- Female and Favorite Artist -- Urban as well as Album of the Year and Favorite Album -- Urban for her record KGO516.
LAS VEGAS, NV
