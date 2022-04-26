NJ Police Chief Was DWI In Hit-Run Crash: Report

Bordentown Police Chief Brian Pesce Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bordentown PD

A South Jersey police chief has been placed on "restricted duty" after being slapped with a DWI charge in a crash, then leaving the scene of the accident, NJ Advance Media reports.

Brian Pesce, chief of the Bordentown Township Police Department, was behind the wheel of a maroon pickup truck when he was involved in an accident at the intersection of Terrapin Lane and Bruin Drive in Hamilton Township, around 10:25 p.m. Friday, April 22, according to NJ.com's report.

The chief was charged with five traffic offenses in connection with the crash, the report says.

His lawyer, John Hartmann, told DailyVoice.com that he was representing the 23-year law enforcement veteran and that the pair pleaded not guilty to the traffic violations.

