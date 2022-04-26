ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

NJ Police Chief Was DWI In Hit-Run Crash: Report

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Bordentown Police Chief Brian Pesce Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bordentown PD

A South Jersey police chief has been placed on "restricted duty" after being slapped with a DWI charge in a crash, then leaving the scene of the accident, NJ Advance Media reports.

Brian Pesce, chief of the Bordentown Township Police Department, was behind the wheel of a maroon pickup truck when he was involved in an accident at the intersection of Terrapin Lane and Bruin Drive in Hamilton Township, around 10:25 p.m. Friday, April 22, according to NJ.com's report.

The chief was charged with five traffic offenses in connection with the crash, the report says.

His lawyer, John Hartmann, told DailyVoice.com that he was representing the 23-year law enforcement veteran and that the pair pleaded not guilty to the traffic violations.

Comments / 4

Sandra Corless
2d ago

WOW The person who took a oath to up hold the law and protect and serve is breaking the law. This officer would pull you over and arrest you and put you in jail for drunk driving but I guess the law applies to him differently. This officer of the law had the audacity to leave the scene of an accident and showed little or no disregard to the victims. Restrictive desk duty is not good enough I hope that he is fired and made an example of when an officer of the law Breaks the you break the rules😤😡

Khaaliq Mutaaz
2d ago

seeeeee!!!!! alcohol is far worse than weed, simply because of how it affects the central nervous system

