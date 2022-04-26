ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Evanston Township High School students conduct walk out over environmental concerns

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Fc7a_0fKcUYVY00

EVANSTON, IL (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Evanston Township High School students walked out of class Monday afternoon to draw attention to environmental concerns they have about the school.

Dozens of students marched behind a police escort from the school to Fountain Square where they were joined by a few Northwestern students and adults pushing for hiring someone to coordinate green initiatives at ETHS.

Senior Lily Aaron said having a devoted staffer who focuses on long term goals such as renewable energy and developing a climate change curriculum would bring consistency and continuity.

“Then, it doesn’t fall to students to try and organize walkouts on each and every little thing because, ultimately, while it is crucial to driving awareness, we need someone who is in ETHS far longer than any of us would be here,” said Aaron.

Students said their requests at school board meetings for such an addition have gone unanswered. A district spokeswoman said the school didn't sanction the walkout but respects students’ rights to express their views on issues that are important to them

Senior Nathaniel Orlov-Meyer cited a composting program that students started before COVID as an example of why such a position is needed. He doesn’t believe the administration was being punitive when it didn’t reinstate it.

“...I’d like not to think so. I just think there’s no one whose job it is to actually do that kind of thing,” Orlov-Meyer said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

After teen's suicide following cyberbullying, experts weigh in on actions schools should take

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nate Bronstein's parents said cyberbullying by his classmates caused the 15-year-old boy's to take his own life. In a lawsuit filed this week Nate's parents claimed that the Latin School of Chicago could have done more to stop it. CBS2 Investigator Megan Hickey broke the story on Monday, and it is now raising questions about what schools should be doing. We should stress that the Latin School is denying all of the allegations in the lawsuit filed this week — but Nate's tragic story is starting a conversation about what helps and what hurts when...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some families not pleased that Crete-Monee High School will hold a pandemic-style graduation

CRETE, Ill. (CBS) -- Most high schools across the state are gearing up for the first full, in-person graduation ceremonies in two years. But that won't be happening at Crete-Monee High School in Will County. It is holding a pandemic-style graduation anyway, even though COVID restrictions have been lifted. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov spoke to some unhappy folks. "She worked so hard for this," said Ja-Niece Nelson. Nelson's daughter, Gabby, is set to graduate from Crete-Monee High School in one month. It is a huge milestone – especially after the last two pandemic-restrictive years. However, no one but Gabby's family will get to...
CRETE, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy