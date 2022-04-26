Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical Wildfire Conditions Friday Afternoon Through Friday Evening .A developing low pressure system will bring gusty winds to the area Friday afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Very dry air will move in behind the front and is expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon and evening hours. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. * Additional Details... Northwest winds will increase across the area following the passage of a cold front around mid-day on Friday. Any burning is strongly discouraged Friday.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO