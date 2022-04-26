ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in...

alerts.weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne Critical Wildfire Conditions Friday Afternoon Through Friday Evening .A developing low pressure system will bring gusty winds to the area Friday afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Very dry air will move in behind the front and is expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon and evening hours. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. * Additional Details... Northwest winds will increase across the area following the passage of a cold front around mid-day on Friday. Any burning is strongly discouraged Friday.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls. Target Area: Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL YANKTON COUNTY At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yankton, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. At 855 pm CDT, Nickel size hail was reported west of Mission Hill. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Yankton and Mission Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 22:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM CDT /1200 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused primarily by snowmelt. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Thursday /10:10 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Friday night. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls. Target Area: Yankton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL YANKTON COUNTY At 912 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yankton, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. At 855 pm CDT, Nickel size hail was reported west of Mission Hill. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Yankton and Mission Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Furnas; Harlan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Furnas and southwestern Harlan Counties through 945 PM CDT At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hollinger, or 19 miles northeast of Norton. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stamford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FURNAS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Greeley, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Greeley; Wichita Critical Wildfire Conditions Friday Afternoon Through Friday Evening .A developing low pressure system will bring gusty winds to the area Friday afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Very dry air will move in behind the front and is expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions during the afternoon and evening hours. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041...042 AND 254 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. * Additional Details... Northwest winds will increase across the area following the passage of a cold front around mid-day on Friday. Any burning is strongly discouraged Friday.
GREELEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson; Morgan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side; Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY Wind gusts have largely fallen below 35 MPH, thus the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 23:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Sidnaw and Alston...elevated river levels are ongoing. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused primarily by snowmelt are ongoing. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.4 feet Friday morning. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO

