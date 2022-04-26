ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

WILDWOOD TO ADDRESS BOARDWALK, OCEAN AVENUE AT WEDNESDAY MEETING

987thecoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildwood city officials will meet Wednesday and will likely adopt an...

987thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for

As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps. What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildwood, NJ
Government
City
Wildwood, NJ
CBS Philly

Camden County Commissioners Discuss New Jersey’s Upcoming Plastic Bag Ban

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County Commissioners are fielding questions from residents on New Jersey’s upcoming plastic bag ban. The ban goes into effect next Wednesday, May 4. Grocery and retail stores, as well as foodservice businesses, will be barred from providing single-use plastic bags. Single-use paper bags can be provided or sold in restaurants, as well as retail and convenience stores. Larger grocery stores will only be allowed to provide or sell reusable carryout bags. “We’re going back to the future we’re doing it to protect our environment, we’re going to do it the way our parents did it, our grandparents did it. We don’t need plastic bags,” Jeffrey Nash said. On May 4, restaurants and other food businesses will also be barred from using polystyrene food-service products.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Avenue#Boardwalk#The City Commission
97.3 ESPN

20 Restaurants To Visit in Stone Harbor, NJ

The area known as "Seven Mile Island" in South Jersey is the home of two towns: Avalon and Stone Harbor. Originally known as Leaming Island after Aaron Leaming bought the 2725-acre island in 1722, the current area known as Stone Harbor was not established until 170 years later. In 1891,...
STONE HARBOR, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Fire Department Is Facing Critical Shortages

Former Atlantic City Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Foley called in live, on-the-air to spill the beans that there are very serious shortages regarding both Fire Stations and apparatus. Foley outlined that The Annapolis Avenue Fire Station is closed, along with Engines 7, 6, and 4 which are also out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

N.J. county commissioner says consolidation of elite golf course ‘town’ with neighbor was long overdue

Christopher Green has never played an official round at one of the premiere golf courses in the world, which just happens to be in his hometown. He did play a round or two about 30 years ago when he was a caddy at the Pine Valley Golf Club, a super exclusive, private haunt for the rich, famous, and well connected. But that was when no one was looking.
PINE VALLEY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy