Tribeca announces games lineup for 2022 festival

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Did you know that the Tribeca, one of the world’s most prestigious film festivals, also celebrates video games? You do now, and the lineup for the 2022 show is mighty interesting.

On Tuesday, Tribeca announced what games will be at the 2022 festival. There are 10 in total, and we’ll list every title below, along with which studio is working on each.

The 2022 Tribeca Festival official games selections

  • American Arcadia from Out of the Blue
  • As Dusk Falls from INTERIOR/NIGHT
  • The Cub from Demagog Studio
  • Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course from Studio MDHR
  • Immortality from Sam Barlow’s Half Mermaid
  • Oxenfree II Lost Signals from Night School Studio
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem from Asobo Studio
  • Thirsty Suitors from Outerloop Games
  • Venba from Visai Games

As is always the case at Tribeca Festival, these games either haven’t come out yet or have barely had any public exposure. American Arcadia, for instance, is having its reveal at the show. Stuff like Cuphead‘s DLC or A Plague Tale: Requiem, on the other hand, will have only had initial announcements before the festival.

With E3’s cancellation, shows like Tribeca will give many games much-needed exposure over the summer. Plus, it’s fun imagining some old, stuffy film critics trying to make heads or tails of something like Oxenfree II Lost Signals.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

