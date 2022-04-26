ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nic Claxton's free-throw woes in the Nets' series loss were literally worse than Shaq's

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRiMR_0fKcRAbZ00

Nets big man Nic Claxton came up short at the worst possible time, missing all ten of his initial free-throw attempts against the Celtics.

The humiliating performance factored into an untimely loss, as Brooklyn only lost the game by four points. Despite their preseason odds of winning the title, the Nets were swept in the first round. It wasn’t pretty. What’s worse, Claxton is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason.

Let’s set the record straight: Claxton is no bum. He is a lengthy and athletic option in the frontcourt, and he was one of the most positive contributors to Brooklyn’s otherwise weak defensive unit.

However, whether it’s Brooklyn’s front office or another rival front office around the league, it will be tough to forget Claxton’s most recent on-court struggles at the free-throw line (he was 4-for-22 from the charity stripe in the series against the Celtics) during his contract negotiations.

Claxton’s troubles were historically bad. He broke Shaquille O’Neal’s record for the most consecutive missed free throws to start a playoff game. Although Shaq wanted to keep the record, that’s one Claxton would prefer to have not set.

The loss was bad enough, but the reaction from basketball fans worldwide only made it worse.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s surprising reaction to Grizzlies’ Ja Morant winning Most Improved Player Award

Charles Barkley disagrees with the NBA’s decision to award Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant the Most Improved Player award. But maybe not for the reasons you may think. Speaking on TNT’s NBA Tip-off show Monday, Barkley said that while the Grizzlies’ superstar “had a fabulous year,” it’s what is expected of him as the second overall pick in the 2019 draft and the NBA Rookie of the year in 2020.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
The Big Lead

Ja Morant Had the Dunk of the NBA Playoffs Against the Timberwolves

Ja Morant finally caught a body in the playoffs. Morant threw down one of those hellacious and ill-advised dunks he's constantly trying late in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Tauren Prince can be seen heading to the exit as Ja collected himself, Malik Beasley stood his ground and paid the ultimate price by becoming a highlight victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Highlight Video Of Carmelo Anthony’s Son Going Viral

Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan, looks like a star in the making. A highlight video of Kiyan at a recent basketball tournament is going viral today. Melo’s son has some serious skill. In the highlight mix, he’s seen making a tough basket in transition, hitting a couple of deep...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal And Pau Gasol Have Been Swept The Most Times In NBA Playoffs History

In an incredible turn of events in this season's NBA playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets became the only team to be swept by their opponents in the first round. The Nets were expected to give the Boston Celtics a tough fight but instead succumbed in just 4 games without winning a single one, leading to a lot of slander for their stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Ben Simmons
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Scored 13 Points In 4 Minutes After Patrick Beverley Did The ‘Too Small’ Gesture To Him: Morant Called Beverley ‘Too Small’ Right After

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies pulled off yet another comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves to go up 3-2 in their first-round series. The Grizzlies were solid, especially Ja Morant, who was crucial in their win. Morant took over in the fourth quarter, including scoring the game-winner for Memphis. And it appears that he was agitated into taking over the game by Patrick Beverley and his taunting.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Hoop Central
Yardbarker

Grizzlies' Ja Morant named NBA's Most Improved Player

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant earned the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, the league announced Monday. Morant, 22, is the first Grizzlies player to win the award after earning All-Star honors during the 2021-22 season. Morant received 38 first-place votes for the award, while only a few points separated Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers for second place.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steph Curry and the Warriors are back to being the Warriors and we're all better for it

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. The NBA playoffs the past few years have been fine but they’ve also been missing a few things – one of the best, most exciting players to ever play the game and a franchise that has become a staple in the postseason and has enjoyed playing the role of villain at times.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy