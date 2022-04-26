Nic Claxton's free-throw woes in the Nets' series loss were literally worse than Shaq's

Nets big man Nic Claxton came up short at the worst possible time, missing all ten of his initial free-throw attempts against the Celtics.

The humiliating performance factored into an untimely loss, as Brooklyn only lost the game by four points. Despite their preseason odds of winning the title, the Nets were swept in the first round. It wasn’t pretty. What’s worse, Claxton is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason.

Let’s set the record straight: Claxton is no bum. He is a lengthy and athletic option in the frontcourt, and he was one of the most positive contributors to Brooklyn’s otherwise weak defensive unit.

However, whether it’s Brooklyn’s front office or another rival front office around the league, it will be tough to forget Claxton’s most recent on-court struggles at the free-throw line (he was 4-for-22 from the charity stripe in the series against the Celtics) during his contract negotiations.

Claxton’s troubles were historically bad. He broke Shaquille O’Neal’s record for the most consecutive missed free throws to start a playoff game. Although Shaq wanted to keep the record, that’s one Claxton would prefer to have not set.

The loss was bad enough, but the reaction from basketball fans worldwide only made it worse.