Dying Light 2 has finally received the update that introduces New Game Plus to the game, which has been shown off in a new trailer. The highly requested feature arrived in Dying Light 2 yesterday (April 27) as part of update 1.3.0, and with it comes a variety of changes and updates. “After finishing it once, the game can be replayed again, only this time with modified game parameters in place to encourage a second playthrough by the implementation of a unique system and experience,” explains the notes on the game’s Steam page.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO