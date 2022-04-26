ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, MT

"Beyond The Next Village" To Be Released By Former Sidney Resident May 3

By Anna Dragseth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Beyond the Next Village: A Year of Magic and Medicine in Nepal" is Mary Anne Mercer's memoir of discovery, growth and awakening in 1978 Nepal, which was then a mysterious country to most of the world. Mercer was raised on a farm and ranch south of Sidney in the...

