The UAM Wind Symphony has been named a national semi-finalist in three categories for the American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts. The UAM Wind Symphony is a 2022 national semi-finalist for the American Prize Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for the Performance of American Music in the College/University Ensemble division and a 2022 national semi-finalist for the American Prize in Band/Wind Ensemble Performance in the College/University division. The American Prize states that the Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for the Performance of American Music “recognizes and rewards the best performances of American music by ensembles and soloists worldwide, based on submitted recordings.”

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 29 DAYS AGO