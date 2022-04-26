ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Half Acre makes Texas Monthly BBQ Joints reviews

By Jacy Lewis
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago
The Half Acre reopened about two months ago as seen July 21 at its new location at 1101 Washita. Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram (Jacy Lewis/ Reporter-Telegram)

Midland and Odessa barbecue restaurants are featured in this month's BBQ Joint Reviews by Texas Monthly. The Half Acre got a full review about John Scharbauer's problem-solving skills and Aaron Lesley's legendary barbecuing. The review encapsulates the Scharbauer Ranch's history of raising cattle and the symbiotic relationship to The Half Acre and Midland Meat Co.

Check out the review at https://www.texasmonthly.com/bbq/half-acre-serves-bbq-from-ranch-next-door/ .

An Odessa food truck was also spotlighted in its own review. Brantley Creek BBQ has made Odessa a barbecue road trip destination, according to the review. Barbecue lovers won't have to travel to Odessa Camera RC and Armory off of Tanglewood in Odessa for much longer because the food truck has plans to open a brick-and-mortar. Brantley Creek BBQ has plans to open on Faudree Road off of State Highway 191.

Check out the review at https://www.texasmonthly.com/bbq/brantley-creek-bbq-odessa-review/ .

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

