OMAHA, Neb., April 30 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett said on Saturday that inflation "swindles almost everybody" and that it was "extraordinary" how much inflation had been seen in Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) own businesses. Inflation has surged in the United States, hitting a new 40-year annualized high of 6.6% in...

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO