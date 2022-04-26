Charlie Adelson to be held without bond in Markel murder

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Thursday the arrest of three Florida correctional officers who are facing murder charges in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who had thrown urine at one of the officers. FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “In the past two and a half months, FDLE agents and analysts have worked more than 1,700 hours on this investigation, conducting more than 45 interviews and writing 77 investigative reports so far. I am proud of the work our members have done on this case and our partnership with State Attorney Rundle to ensure justice...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO