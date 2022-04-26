ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Charlie Adelson to be held without bond in Markel murder

By WCTV Staff
WCTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge ordered Charlie Adelson to be held without bond during his first court appearance in Leon County Tuesday morning. Adelson was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale last week after...

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 6

Comments / 0

