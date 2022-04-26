ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

A multi-vehicle accident in Longview led to the closure of 1 westbound lane (Longview, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ihIi_0fKcP6EK00
A multi-vehicle accident in Longview led to the closure of 1 westbound lane (Longview, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities reported that one westbound lane was blocked in the area following a multi-vehicle wreck in Longview. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of Hawkins Pkwy and Judson Road in Longview [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fKcP6EK00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Texas Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Lauren Carreon dead after a two-vehicle collision in Schertz (Schertz, TX)

22-year-old Lauren Carreon dead after a two-vehicle collision in Schertz (Schertz, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Lauren Carreon, of New Braunfels, as the woman who lost her life following a traffic collision on Saturday morning in Schertz. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on I-35 north, near Cibolo valley drive at about 2:00 AM [...]
SCHERTZ, TX
Nationwide Report

36-year-old Justin Travis Graham dead after a pickup slammed into a utility pole on city’s south side (Abilene, TX)

36-year-old Justin Travis Graham dead after a pickup slammed into a utility pole on city’s south side (Abilene, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 36-year-old Justin Travis Graham, of Abilene, as the man who lost his life after a vehicle slammed into a utility pole Tuesday on city’s south side. Authorities actively responded to the 600 block of T&P Lane at around 6:04 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
ABILENE, TX
Nationwide Report

46-year-old Jason Michael Rigstad and 32-year-old Rebecca Mae Barker died after a crash in Abilene (Abilene, TX)

46-year-old Jason Michael Rigstad and 32-year-old Rebecca Mae Barker died after a crash in Abilene (Abilene, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Jason Michael Rigstad and 32-year-old Rebecca Mae Barker, both from Abilene, as the victims who lost their lives following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Abilene. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 2500 block of East Highway 80 at around 7:31 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a motorcycle crash [...]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Longview, TX
Traffic
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Chelsey Kristine Cook dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

33-year-old Chelsey Kristine Cook dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Chelsey Kristine Cook as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident Monday night in Lubbock. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at Frankford Avenue and Woodrow Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Insurance#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Texas Accident News
KTAL

Big rig driver killed in Bowie Co. crash

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – State police in Texas say an Atlanta, Georgia man was killed Monday morning when his 18-wheeler crashed on I-30 in Bowie County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old Willie Davis was traveling westbound on I-30 about a mile east of Hooks just before 8 a.m. when his Freightliner truck veered off the road and struck a metal pole.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)

22-year-old Miya Denise McBride succumbs to her injuries following a crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Miya Denise McBride, of Shreveport, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on I-20. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place a little after 6 a.m. on I-20 near the Jewella exit [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KLTV

Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman died while trying to cross a highway early Sunday morning. According to officials with the Texas Highway Patrol, just after 1:30 a.m., Marissa July-McCuin, 18, of Tyler was attempting to cross State Highway 64 west of Tyler when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane of traffic.
TYLER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have identified the man who died after an officer-involved shooting Monday. The incident occurred during a traffic stop after police say the driver brandished a handgun. APD identified the suspect as 26-year-old Ernesto Drew Pena. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Girl, 6, Fatally Struck by School Bus; Vigil Planned

A 6-year-old girl died Monday afternoon after being struck by a school bus in Parker County, state troopers say. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 400 block of Canyon Creek Circle, a neighborhood about 7 miles southwest of downtown Weatherford. According to a statement from the Texas Department...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, 9 others hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Rutherford County (Smyrna, TN)

1 person killed, 9 others hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in Rutherford County (Smyrna, TN)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday night, one person died while several people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Rutherford County. The fatal two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of US 41 and Jefferson Pike in Smyrna [...]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy