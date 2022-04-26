ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a dermatologist – the best cheap skin products to buy at Walmart & the ones to avoid at all costs

By Dani Grande
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

SKINCARE can get extremely expensive these days.

There are so many cleansers, serums, and moisturizers out there, many of which come at a hefty price - and we’re often lost about where to begin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DutTO_0fKcP5Lb00
A dermatologist began a series where he advises his viewers on the best skin care products at budget-friendly stores Credit: Tik Tok / drcharlesmd1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iPd7_0fKcP5Lb00
He took a tour through Walmart and revealed what items are worth buying Credit: Tik Tok / drcharlesmd1

A dermatologist named Dr. Charles, who goes by @drcharlesmd1 on TikTok, has gained a following of nearly 1 million users online thanks to his skincare tips and life hacks.

He recently revealed that you can get some great products on the cheap at Walmart.

The first product he picked up at the chain retailer was Minoxidil Topical Aerosol – which costs under $30.

“Minoxidil is the secret to better, thicker brows,” he explained while advising viewers to lather some of the ointment directly onto the brows and skin surrounding them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2Guj_0fKcP5Lb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUtiB_0fKcP5Lb00

Next, he picked up a bottle of V05 Kiwi Lime Squeeze Shampoo—but it was to tell his followers to stay away from the product.

“Sorry mom but we have to let go of V05,” he said while adding that it’s time for an upgrade.

He then grabbed a bottle of Panoxyl 10% Benzoyl Peroxide – which costs less than $10 – and said to spread it all over your thighs and back.

This will banish and prevent anybody acne that typically appears after exercise.

What the expert rates & rates

  • Skip the V05 shampoo
  • Purchase a box of Minoxidil for your brows
  • Panoxyl is a great treatment for body acne
  • Retinol Regenerating Cream can save your neck and hands

His last tip was to pick up a bottle of retinol regenerating cream, as it prevents age and liver spots – and it costs less than $25.

“Remember retinol goes on the hands and the neck.”

Viewers in the comments section loved the tip, with some expressing their own success after using those products he recommended:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394BOt_0fKcP5Lb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FVfE_0fKcP5Lb00

“Panoxyl took my cystic acne away and even cleared scarring (btw I have very sensitive skin). Definitely recommend it,” one person wrote.

“I needed this,” added another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yjs7V_0fKcP5Lb00
He said to stay away from V05 Credit: Tik Tok / drcharlesmd1

