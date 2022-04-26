Energy Dept. finalizes rules to phase out costlier incandescent light bulbs

April 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has finalized a change that phases out older, incandescent light bulbs in favor of more energy-efficient bulbs that save money for consumers and carbon emissions for the environment.

The Energy Department said Monday that two rules making the changes have been finalized, rolling back a policy from former President Donald Trump three years ago that blocked the switch because it was "not economically justified."

The new rules mean that the older, incandescent bulbs will be phased out. The change will take effect almost immediately but the government won't begin enforcement until January.

The move requires manufacturers to create and sell only energy-efficient bulbs and halt sales for bulbs that produce less than 45 lumens per watt.

The Energy Department estimates that switching to the more efficient bulbs will save consumers about $3 billion per year -- and the environment 222 tons of carbon emissions over the next three decades.

"We're putting $3 billion back in the pockets of American consumers and substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said according to The Washington Post.

The move to phase out incandescent bulbs would have occurred two years ago under a policy by former President Barack Obama. Trump skirted the order, however, when he was in office.

Enforcement for switching to the more efficient bulbs will begin first for manufacturers and later for retailers to give them time to dispense of their inventory.