Kim Fogel shot 85 for nine holes in her first official round, not including 40 swings that missed the ball. In the 18 years since, she has gotten her game down to a 7.8 Handicap Index and is on her fourth set of clubs. Her progress in the game mirrors her progress in how she has selected her clubs. All those whiffed shots ago, she purchased a packaged set labeled “Ladies.” Now she’s on her second set of custom-fit irons with a men’s senior-flex shaft.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO