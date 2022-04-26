‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React To Vanna White’s Cat’s Death

Earlier this week, “Wheel of Fortune” host Vanna White announced that her beloved cat, Stella, had passed away at 16 years old.

Per The Sun, Vanna White shared the sad news during the “Wheel of Fortune” episode that aired on Monday, April 25. Emotional music played in the background as photos of White and Stella played on screen. White’s co-host Pat Sajak told her, “I’m so sorry about that.”

After the episode, White also shared the news with her followers on Instagram. She posted an adorable photo of her kissing Stella while holding the cat in her arms. White’s caption reads, “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven. I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”

Many “Wheel of Fortune” fans took to the comments to offer Vanna White their condolences.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Mourn for Vanna White’s Cat, Stella

Several of White’s friends and family offered their condolences in the comments, including Leeza Gibbons. “Oh, no! I’m so sorry to hear about your cherished Stella!” Gibbons wrote.

Jo Champa added, “She had a great life because of you!”

“So very to hear of your loss. The tribute to Stella on tonight’s episode of Wheel was beautiful,” one fan said. “Time will heal.”

Another person wrote, “I am so sorry for the loss of your cat. It is so hard to lose a pet that is so dear to you. 16 years is a long time. At least you spent a lot of time with her. May she rest in peace.”

“I saw the pics of her on the show tonight, I’m so sorry for your loss. I was certainly crying with you,” someone else said. “What a beautiful girl you had. You obviously loved her so much and she knew it. Rest In Peace Stella.”

Many fans, including “Wheel of Fortune” star Maggie Sajak, posted heart emojis on White’s photo.

Pat Sajak Could Never Remember Stella’s Name

At the end of Monday’s “Wheel of Fortune” episode, Pat Sajak brought up the passing of Vanna White’s cat, Stella. “It’s always sad when someone loses a pet. And Vanna’s cat Stella passed away,” Sajak told the audience.

“Yes, she did,” White replied. “She was such a big member of our family and she’s gonna be missed so much and…. love her to death.”

“I know I’ve teased you a little bit about Stella over the years,” Sajak continued. “But we always loved hearing about her. And actually, we put together a little tribute to her. Let’s take a look.”

“Oh!” Vanna said with surprise, tears already forming in her eyes. Check out the tribute below, where Sajak continuously messes up Stella’s name whenever he brings her up on the show.