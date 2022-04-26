ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Fatal motorcycle crash in Clarkston under investigation

By KLEW News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSTON, WA — The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash happened...

KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Washington woman killed in I-90 crash

An Auburn, Washington woman passed away early Friday morning following a vechile crash near the Idaho/Washington state line. Idaho State Police reports that at approximately 12:29 a.m., the 33-year old driver of a Ford sedan was traveling on I-90 near mile post 2 in Post Falls when she left the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and came to rest at the bottom of the Exit 2 Interchange.
AUBURN, WA
kmvt

Crash near Nampa claims one

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday morning, leaving one dead. Police say the incident occurred at approximately 12:11 a.m. Sunday, near Nampa, Idaho. A 26-year-old female from Nampa was driving a 2005 Mini Cooper southbound on Prescott Lane approaching...
NAMPA, ID
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

