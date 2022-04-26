ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Church Autonomy?

By Lael Weinberger
Thanks to Eugene and coconspirators for having me here this week writing about my recent work on church autonomy law. I have a new paper (forthcoming in the Notre Dame Law Review) about the limits of the church autonomy doctrine—responding, in part, to areas of confusion that have arisen in lower...

Reason.com

My Washington Post Article on Gun Rights and Property Rights

Earlier today, the Washington Post published my article on " 'Gun-at-Work Laws' Violate the Property Rights of Business Owners." Here is an excerpt:. Iowa is the latest state to consider prohibiting private property owners from banning guns on land they own. Sometimes called "parking-lot laws" or "gun-at-work laws," many such statutes tell property owners they can't prevent people from storing their guns in a locked car while they work their shift (or attend church or seek help at a nonprofit counseling center). In some cases, the laws allow them to bring the guns inside. Iowa would become the 25th state with such a law….
IOWA STATE
Reason.com

The "Essential" Second Amendment - Now Published in Texas Review of Law & Politics

The Texas Review of Law & Politics has published my new article, The "Essential" Second Amendment. Here is the abstract:. Constitutional litigation over the Second Amendment has followed a familiar pattern. In the decade since Heller and McDonald, countless cases have turned on a foundational question: how much danger does the weapon pose? But in 2020, the courts were suddenly presented with a novel constitutional question: how much danger does obtaining the weapon pose? During the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local governments enacted complete prohibitions on the acquisition of firearms. Willing buyers were ready to comply with all extant gun-control regulations. But these governments shuttered firearm stores completely. These policies were adopted not to stop the sale of guns but to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. In short order, these governments deemed the Second Amendment as "non-essential." The ability to purchase firearms was treated no differently than the ability to purchase other conveniences. Still, the practices in the overwhelming majority of the states reflected what should be a basic tenet of constitutional law: enumerated fundamental constitutional rights must be "essential" rights. And the state cannot impose an absolute and arbitrary prohibition on the exercise of the essential Second Amendment.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Justice Breyer Cites His Boss's Concurrence in Heart of Atlanta Motel

Today the Supreme Court decided Cummings v. Premier Rehab Keller. The case concerned whether damages for emotional distress are available in suits brought under the Rehabilitation Act. The Court split 6-3. The majority, per Chief Justice Roberts, says no. The dissent, per Justice Breyer, says yes. I don't have much to say about the specific nuances of contract law. But I did chuckle when Justice Breyer included a very personal citation:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Originalism, Common Goodism, and Conservative Constitutionalism

Earlier this month I noted Judge Bill Pryor's recent Federalist Society lecture, "Against Living Common Goodism," criticizing Harvard law professor Adrian Vermeule's Common Good Constitutionalism. Professor Vermeule and Conor Casey of the University of Liverpool School of Law & Social Justice have now replied in an essay forthcoming in the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy Per Curiam. Here is the abstract from SSRN:
POLITICS
Reason.com

Precedent Supporting Constitutionality of Florida Legislature's Dissolving Disney Special Government District

As I suggested Friday and yesterday, Supreme Court precedent is unclear on whether Florida's dissolving the special government district that Florida had created for Disney in the 1960s violates the First Amendment. On one hand, the dissolution appears to be retaliation for Disney's prominent opposition to the Florida law that restricts "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity … in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards"; government retaliation for a person's or corporation's speech is often unconstitutional. On the other hand, the dissolution is the withdrawal of specially legislatively granted governmental power, not a generally available benefit or contracting opportunity, and that may well be constitutional.
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Why Conservatives Are Wrong To Punish Disney

In the latest Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie discuss the broad implications of the unfolding DeSantis vs. Disney saga. 1:26: DeSantis vs. Disney continues. 33:39: Weekly Listener Question: I'm wondering when it becomes ethical and even required under one's belief in liberty to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Don't Push A Pencil Through , Slice It In Half!

In the five decades since Lemon v. Kurtzman, there have been more puns about lemons that I could ever count. Perhaps the best barb came in Justice Scalia's Lamb's Chapel concurrence:. As to the Court's invocation of the Lemon test: Like some ghoul in a late night horror movie that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

