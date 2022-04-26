ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’: Did Ken Jennings Drop ‘Subtle’ Clue About Who Will Be Named Permanent Host?

By Caitlin Berard
 4 days ago
In August of 2021, Jeopardy! producers announced that actress Mayim Bialik would share host duties with game show legend Ken Jennings. Though Bialik and Jennings have been successful in their run as dual hosts, fans are deeply dissatisfied with the arrangement – and have no problem saying so.

For decades, Alex Trebek was the sole host of Jeopardy!, and was so beloved in the role that he became synonymous with the popular game show. And though no one can truly replace Trebek, fans are desperate for consistency with their favorite show. As such, demands for an end to the dual host era have reached an all-time high.

While Mayim Bialik certainly has her share of supporters, the clear fan-favorite Jeopardy! host has always been Ken Jennings. Fans feel that Jennings’ resume is better suited for the host podium. Jeopardy! producers have remained quiet about their plans for the permanent host. That silence, however, has only caused fans to redouble their efforts to uncover the truth.

Recently, fans discovered that Mayim Bialik’s schedule might not allow for a permanent role with Jeopardy!. Now, they’re looking to Ken Jennings’ Twitter profile for answers. The hawk-eyed fans noticed that Jennings changed his profile picture to one of him at the host’s lectern, and are hoping that it’s a subtle clue that he’ll be taking the role of host at the end of this season.

Fans Discuss Possibility of Ken Jennings as Permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

In a Reddit thread discussing the slight change in Ken Jennings’ Twitter profile, Jeopardy! fans shared their thoughts on the possibility of an impending announcement of a permanent host. Fans agreed on two things: Alex Trebek is the only true host of Jeopardy!, and Ken Jennings should be the one behind the podium.

“Here’s hoping,” one fan wrote. “We need to see someone who has a good history with the show behind that lectern. If it’s Mayim, I understand, but I really wouldn’t hire her if I wanted a woman hosting (which I would be 120% behind). Among other things, Ken is a 74-day champion, is a well-respected figure in the quizzing scene, and had a great relationship with Alex [Trebek]. Plus, he’s the GOAT himself. Mayim would probably be about Celebrity Jeopardy! level, at best.”

In a slightly less diplomatic comment, another fan expressed their frustration with the ongoing dual host era of Jeopardy!. “This whole mess with the host has gone on way too long,” they wrote. “Ken is obviously the best choice and I think Alex would approve 100%. Just give him the job already. I’m getting irritated at Mayim’s awkward attempts at humor and fake laugh.”

Ken Jennings
Alex Trebek
Mayim Bialik
