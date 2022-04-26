‘Law & Order: SVU’: Major Spoilers to Expect With Carisi in the Next Few Episodes

Season 23 of the long-running police procedural Law & Order: SVU is coming to a close, and with the season finale on the horizon, fans are expecting some major drama for their favorite detectives. Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, played by Peter Scanavino, in particular, has a rough few Law & Order episodes ahead of him.

According to TV Line, Sonny Carisi is about to face one of his toughest suspects yet. In Episode 21 of this season, Carisi will encounter a childhood friend who became a priest. Unfortunately for the beloved detective turned district attorney, that priest will be the episode’s suspect.

As Law & Order fans know, Sonny Carisi is a devout Catholic, making this an even more difficult turn of events for the assistant district attorney. He will not only have his personal ties to the suspect to sort through but his no doubt conflicting feelings about the church as well.

‘Law & Order’ Fans Dislike Carisi’s Transition from Detective to Lawyer

When a show is on the air as long as Law & Order: SVU (almost a quarter-century!), it has to grow and change over the years to stay fresh. That means plenty of guest stars, cast changes, and evolution amongst cornerstone characters.

Just two years into his stint as a detective, Carisi took the bar exam in the hopes of fulfilling his dream of becoming a lawyer. After the traumatic death of Sergeant Mike Dodds, however, Carisi decided to remain a detective in Law & Order‘s Special Victims Unit.

Finally, in 2019, Carisi received a promotion to Assistant District Attorney for the Special Victims Unit. Though this marked a positive change for the character, Law & Order fans were unhappy with the loss of one of their favorite detectives.

In a Reddit thread discussing the unwelcome promotion, Law & Order fans shared their displeasure with Carisi as ADA. One fan wrote, “Preferred him as a cop. As an ADA, I don’t think he has enough independence from SVU. Frankly, Liv bosses him around like he’s her subordinate more or less.”

Another said, “I love him, but I preferred him as a cop. He is getting some better scenes as a lawyer, but [for] a while there, I thought they were ruining a great character.”

Law & Order fans seem to be in total agreement that Carisi’s shift from detective to ADA was a downgrade. Some, however, accept the change because it opened the door to a relationship between Carisi and fellow detective, Amanda Rollins. “I liked him better as a cop,” one fan said. “But I love him and Rollins and I don’t think that could have happened if he was still a cop.”