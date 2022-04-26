ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Major Spoilers to Expect With Carisi in the Next Few Episodes

By Caitlin Berard
 4 days ago
Season 23 of the long-running police procedural Law & Order: SVU is coming to a close, and with the season finale on the horizon, fans are expecting some major drama for their favorite detectives. Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, played by Peter Scanavino, in particular, has a rough few Law & Order episodes ahead of him.

According to TV Line, Sonny Carisi is about to face one of his toughest suspects yet. In Episode 21 of this season, Carisi will encounter a childhood friend who became a priest. Unfortunately for the beloved detective turned district attorney, that priest will be the episode’s suspect.

As Law & Order fans know, Sonny Carisi is a devout Catholic, making this an even more difficult turn of events for the assistant district attorney. He will not only have his personal ties to the suspect to sort through but his no doubt conflicting feelings about the church as well.

‘Law & Order’ Fans Dislike Carisi’s Transition from Detective to Lawyer

When a show is on the air as long as Law & Order: SVU (almost a quarter-century!), it has to grow and change over the years to stay fresh. That means plenty of guest stars, cast changes, and evolution amongst cornerstone characters.

Just two years into his stint as a detective, Carisi took the bar exam in the hopes of fulfilling his dream of becoming a lawyer. After the traumatic death of Sergeant Mike Dodds, however, Carisi decided to remain a detective in Law & Order‘s Special Victims Unit.

Finally, in 2019, Carisi received a promotion to Assistant District Attorney for the Special Victims Unit. Though this marked a positive change for the character, Law & Order fans were unhappy with the loss of one of their favorite detectives.

In a Reddit thread discussing the unwelcome promotion, Law & Order fans shared their displeasure with Carisi as ADA. One fan wrote, “Preferred him as a cop. As an ADA, I don’t think he has enough independence from SVU. Frankly, Liv bosses him around like he’s her subordinate more or less.”

Another said, “I love him, but I preferred him as a cop. He is getting some better scenes as a lawyer, but [for] a while there, I thought they were ruining a great character.”

Law & Order fans seem to be in total agreement that Carisi’s shift from detective to ADA was a downgrade. Some, however, accept the change because it opened the door to a relationship between Carisi and fellow detective, Amanda Rollins. “I liked him better as a cop,” one fan said. “But I love him and Rollins and I don’t think that could have happened if he was still a cop.”

How ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Wrote Chris Meloni Out of Show

For more than a decade, Chris Meloni portrayed Detective Elliot Stabler, fan favorite Law & Order: SVU character and on-screen partner of Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. After Season 12, however, Meloni decided that it was time to move on to new challenges. So, to the dismay of Law & Order fans everywhere, the show’s creators went to work writing Elliot Stabler’s exit from the Special Victims Unit.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Jordana Spiro To Guest Star in Season 23 Finale Alongside Raúl Esparza

Longtime Law & Order: SVU fans were excited as news officially broke regarding guest stars slated for the hit NBC crime drama’s 23rd season finale. According to reports, Ozark‘s Jordana Spiro will be headed to the SVU next month. The actress is slated to close out the popular show’s 23rd season in the season finale. Joining Spiro as one of the guest stars for the May 19 Law & Order: SVU episode is one of our favorite former ADA’s in the series, Raúl Esparza’s Rafael Barba.
Peter Scanavino
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Charlie Barnett on How His 2015 Exit From Show ‘Broke’ Him for a ‘Long Time’

For years, actor Charlie Barnett found a home on Chicago Fire as Peter Mills. But in 2015, the producers wrote him off to keep the story “fresh,” and it “broke” him. Barnett’s character was a beloved paramedic with Ambulance 61 who had also spent some time as a firefighter with the 51. He starred in the One Chicago universe for three years and appeared for the last time shortly before the Season 3 finale.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
