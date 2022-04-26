ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Racine homicide of Brittany Booker: $2K reward for info, suspect arrest

By Aaron Maybin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE, Wis. - A woman has been arrested for harboring/aiding a felon in reference to the Brittany Booker homicide in Racine. A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of Terry Jackson Jr., wanted for killing Booker, a mother of six. Police and U.S. Marshals are searching...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 5

