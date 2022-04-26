ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of technology and software companies, including NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, are trading lower amid overall market weakness. Concerns over future...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is This ETF Soaring?

If the market continues to drop, shares of the Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares ETF FAZ should skyrocket. It is designed to move in the opposite direction of the financial sector stocks. If they go down, FAZ will go up. This ETF also uses leverage. This can add to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Nvidia Corporation#Nvidia Corporation Nvda#Fed#Treasury
Benzinga

Why Baytex Energy Shares Are Trading Lower Today

BMO Capital analyst Ray Kwan raised the price target for Baytex Energy Corp (TSX: BTE) (OTC: BTEGF) to C$8.50 from C$8 while maintaining the Market Perform rating on the shares. The analyst mentions that while the quarter was in line, the Clearwater at Peavine continues to deliver exceptional results, with...
STOCKS
Benzinga

DZ Bank Downgrades Verizon Communications to Sell, Announces $44 Price Target

This headline-only article is meant to show you why a stock is moving, the most difficult aspect of stock trading. Every day we publish hundreds of headlines on any catalyst that could move the stocks you care about on Benzinga Pro, our flagship platform for fast, actionable information that promotes faster, smarter trading.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech

Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Medifast

Medifast MED is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Medifast will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.56. Medifast bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Cardlytics

Cardlytics CDLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Cardlytics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55. Cardlytics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 3 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ResMed

Over the past 3 months, 3 analysts have published their opinion on ResMed RMD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sanmina's Earnings Outlook

Sanmina SANM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sanmina will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01. Sanmina bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: BigCommerce Holdings

BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BigCommerce Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. BigCommerce Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Caterpillar Stands With Analysts

Caterpillar CAT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Caterpillar. The company has an average price target of $253.29 with a high of $278.00 and a low of $230.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Imperial Oil: Q1 Earnings Insights

Imperial Oil IMO reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Imperial Oil missed estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.62. Revenue was up $4.50 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Charles Schwab And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Dow Jones jumped by more than 600 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In Google 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Alphabet GOOGL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.49%. Currently, Alphabet has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion. Buying $100 In GOOGL: If an investor had bought $100 of GOOGL stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Accolade

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Accolade ACCD within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $14.67 versus the current price of Accolade at $5.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy