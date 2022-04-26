ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

Man arrested after deadly shooting at Canton apartment complex

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pve1A_0fKcMAHg00

CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Canton police arrested a suspect after a deadly shooting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on South Canal Street just after 8:30 a.m. Police said 29-year-old Terrell McDonald, of Union, was shot once in the chest.

Family speaks out after body found in a Rankin County ditch

According to investigators, 26-year-old Xavier Barnes, of Canton, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He faces a murder charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48KRcm_0fKcMAHg00
Xavier Barnes (Courtesy: Madison Co. Detention Center)

Canton police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Madison, MS
Canton, MS
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi teens catch ride with man they didn’t realize was on way to burglarizing apartment

Police have arrested a Natchez man who reportedly burglarized an apartment and brought two juveniles along for the ride. Natchez Police responded to the burglary at Greystone Place Apartments just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday and found 19-year-old Lawarren Browder inside the apartment with two juveniles, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. Their names were not released.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Madison Co
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Man dies after fight in north Mississippi; 1 person charged

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A man died during the weekend after a fight at a north Mississippi restaurant, authorities said. News outlets reported that officers responded to a call early Saturday about an assault at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Chuck McDougald said officers found emergency medical responders treating Leonard “K.C.” Cooper, 31, […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing may have fled to south Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect who got away, leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt. Authorities are searching for Union Parish work-release inmate Bruce Causey, 48, of Baton Rouge. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to Foster Farms, a chicken processing […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy