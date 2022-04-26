Man arrested after deadly shooting at Canton apartment complex

CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Canton police arrested a suspect after a deadly shooting on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on South Canal Street just after 8:30 a.m. Police said 29-year-old Terrell McDonald, of Union, was shot once in the chest.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Xavier Barnes, of Canton, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He faces a murder charge.

Xavier Barnes (Courtesy: Madison Co. Detention Center)

Canton police said this is an ongoing investigation.

