GeoVax Labs Stock Jumps On US Patent For Malaria Vaccine Candidate

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 4 days ago
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 11,311,612 covering GeoVax Labs Inc's GOVX modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector expressing certain antigens from the malaria parasite. GeoVax's MVA-VLP malaria vaccine...

Benzinga

