Shopping in the real world seems so 2005 when you can buy something on your phone in a few taps and have it delivered to you, all without leaving the comfort of your couch. Snapchat is here to make that even easier with Screenshop, which was announced at 2022 Snap Partner Summit on April 28. You know when you’re scrolling through Instagram and see an influencer wearing a cute outfit you want to recreate so you screenshot it, but then forget about it and all of a sudden have 8,253 screenshots? Snapchat can now help you use those pics to find the exact clothes you want. The function, called Screenshop, is available to all Snapchatters on iOS devices. Here’s what it is and how to Screenshop on Snapchat.

