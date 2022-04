Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Dallas Township will hold a Spring Cleanup for residents from May 2 through May 7. Residents are asked to bring items for disposal to the rear of the township building at 2919 SR 309 Highway from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 2 and May 6, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 3 -5 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7.

DALLAS, PA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO