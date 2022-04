The Austin music scene is still reeling from the April 10 death of rising Austin music star, Daniel Sahad, the charismatic frontman of the funk and soul band Nané. On May 6, a group of Sahad's friends and collaborators will gather at Empire Control Room and Garage to celebrate his life. The roster includes Blk Odyssy and Sir Woman, two bands who came up through the Austin music scene on parallel paths to Nané. Bright Light Social Hour, Animals on TV, Quentin and the Positives and James Robinson are also on the bill.

