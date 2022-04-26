Staind rocks the MassMutual Center this September

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center welcomes Staind, a notorious band that was born in the heart of Springfield.

Staind will perform on September 11, 2022.

MassMutual Center General Manager Sean Dolan said, “We are excited to host, Staind, at the MassMutual Center for a hometown performance this September! They are an incredible band with captivating music and live performances.”

Staind was formed in Springfield in 1995. Jon Wysocki, Johnny April, Aaron Lewis, and Mike Mushok collaborated to make this dream come true and before they knew it they turned into a band that sold over 15 million albums worldwide.

The group spent 20 weeks at Number 1. They released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles.

Tickets to see Staind are on sale this Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

