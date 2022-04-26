Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team adds six national title Barnstorming Tour dates

Kansas men’s basketball players have added six stops to their postseason Barnstorming Tour that started Saturday at Wichita East High School.

Members of KU’s 2021-22 national title team will hold an event Friday at Washburn University in Topeka, on Saturday at Hays High School and Sunday at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park.

On May 6, the tour will head to Rockhurst High School in Kansas City with a stop at Dodge City Convention Center on May 7 and Pembroke Hill School in Kansas City on May 8. Additional dates and sites are expected to be added added for June and July.

Details are available at barnstormingtour.com .

According to 6th Man Strategies, LLC , “proceeds from the Barnstorming Tour are split 70% to players through the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) program and 30% to the host school putting on the event as a facility rental. Players will maintain 100% of the proceeds they generate from individual silent and live auction items sold.”

The tour includes an autograph session and Q&A session with the players as well as a pickup game involving members of the 2021-22 KU team. VIP packages are available as well.

KU basketball tour dates

April: 29: at Washburn University, Topeka (event starts at 5 p.m.)

April 30: at Hays High School (event starts at 1:30 p.m.)

May 1: at Blue Valley Northwest High School (event starts at 1:30 p.m.)

May 6: at Rockhurst High School (details TBA)

May 7: at Dodge City Convention Center (details TBA)

May 8: at Pembroke Hill School (details TBA)