Melbourne, FL

Good Samaritans escort girl left on train platform to police

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little girl became stranded at a Melbourne train station when...

www.fox13news.com

Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Video Shows Coyote Attacking Toddler on Huntington Beach

A toddler was hospitalized this week after she was attacked by a coyote in Southern California. According the Orange County Register, the incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near the Huntington Beach Pier. Video shows the child, believed to be between 2 or 3, standing on the beach near two women and another child. Just seconds into the video, the little girl is seen taking a few steps behind one of the women, before the coyote approaches her and attacks. The animal remains on top of the child for about 10 seconds, before it runs away.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

