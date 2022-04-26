ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Travon Walker trending to No. 1 overall pick, per oddsmakers

By Michael Carvell, DawgNation
 4 days ago
Travon Walker Georgia during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The NFL Draft is two days away, and UGA star Travon Walker is gaining a lot of momentum from oddsmakers to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN went as far to say that Walker “emerges as the consensus favorite to be the top pick by sporting books” on Monday evening.

Walker’s meteoric rise is surreal when you consider (1) he wasn’t even on lists when oddsmakers first started releasing candidates for the No. 1 pick, and (2) Walker was not even named All-SEC first or second team as a junior this past season.

The rapid rise has to do with Walker’s stellar showing at the NFL combine. And folks who watch Georgia football closely know that the 2021 defense was one of the best in college history, and directly led to the Bulldogs winning their first national championship since 1980.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick, and Walker’s main competition is another edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, although there has been some new chatter about N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu.

Athens, GA
