MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. health officials said in a new report that adenovirus may have caused an outbreak of severe hepatitis that affected several children in Alabama. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all nine kids with severe acute hepatitis, three of whom suffered liver failure, tested positive for adenovirus and none of them had a history of COVID-19 infection.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO