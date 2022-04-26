ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Missing 17-year-old Indianapolis girl found, IMPD says

By Katie Cox
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8Oal_0fKcJmfN00

UPDATE: The missing 17-year-old girl has been located, according to IMPD.

———————

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a 17-year-old Indianapolis girl who was last seen on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the 17-year-old was last seen on Sunday, April 24 in the area of the 6400 block of 14th St. She was reported missing on Tuesday morning, according to IMPD.

Police say she was last known to be driving a white 2008 Mazda 4-door pictured below.

Detectives believe she may be in danger, according to a press release issued by IMPD. A Silver Alert was also issued Tuesday.

If you know of Forte's location or where she may be, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

WRTV

WRTV

