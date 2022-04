Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like everyone has at least a couple of cherished family recipes passed down from their grandmother. Whether it’s a comforting Portuguese kale soup recipe or the perfect cornbread, these family recipes, passed down through the generations, are even more delicious when you know the stories behind them. Giada De Laurentiis’ grandmother was just like ours — she loved Italian food, especially rice. One kind of major difference? De Laurentiis’ grandma, Silvana...

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO