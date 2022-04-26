ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

BBB: Watch Out For Home Improvement Scams

KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal4 News reached out to school districts in the Tri-Cities to find out how...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hastings, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Hastings, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing girl found in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As of 8:35 a.m. MT, Rapid City police say the missing child has been found. Their update also says she is safe. She hadn’t been seen since being dropped off at South Middle School Monday morning.
RAPID CITY, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Fire marshal posts images of Nebraska wildfire

LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal posted videos from the Nebraska National Guard and Nebraska State Patrol, as well as local news stations regarding the “Road 702 Fire” in southern Nebraska. https://www.facebook.com/NEStateFireMarshal. Nebraska Emergency Management reported Tuesday that firefighters had contained 74 percent of the Road 702...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Home Improvement#Scams#Local4 News#Lincoln Elementary School
News Channel Nebraska

Wildfires in northeast Nebraska devastate land outside of Lyons

LYONS, Neb. -- With wildfires hitting the state throughout the weekend, northeast Nebraska was not exempt, with blazes south of Norfolk and near Lyons. Residents in Thurston and Burt counties were evacuated on Saturday, with Walthill Public Schools serving as a temporary shelter. Winds exceeded 50 miles per hour, according...
LYONS, NE
KETV.com

Wildfire breaks out north of the Omaha metro

The Burt County sheriff's office says four firefighters were hurt Saturday fighting the wildfires in Burt county. Two had smoke inhalation and two others were hurt in vehicle accidents. The Burt County sheriff's office says the fire is contained at this time, but crews are still on scene putting out...
BURT COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Accident on Hwy 34 sends one to hospital

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was taken to the hospital following an accident Thursday morning in Hamilton County. The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 34. Hamilton County Sheriff Jeremy McCoy said a woman was driving on Highway 34 when her vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck trying to turn on C Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Grand Island Independent

Blowing dirt causes numerous accidents Saturday north of Grand Island

Poor visibility caused by blowing dust led to a chain reaction accident just north of Grand Island late Saturday afternoon. Fifteen vehicles were involved in accidents, said Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie. One of the vehicles was a semi-trailer. The crashes occurred at U.S. Highway 281 and White Cloud...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Public Schools looking to improve more childcare centers

A Grand Island man has been arrested for a shooting that took place at Island Inn Motel on South Locust Monday. Bryant Elementary teacher Michelle Fouts received a $25,000 Milken Education award. Fouts teaches second grade at Bryant. Analyzing Nebraska Wildfires- David Stoltz. Updated: 5 hours ago. How much area...
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

Omaha area fire crews provide update on N.P. Dodge Park fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A brush fire over the weekend burned up five acres in a remote area of N.P. Dodge Park. Omaha fire crews had to call for help to fight the fire that was in an area difficult to get to. The fire was also aided by high winds.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy