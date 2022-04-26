LRPD: Victim dies in 18th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said the victim in a shooting late last week has died.
According to the Little Rock Police Department, 50-year-old Harry Jackson died after being shot Friday afternoon.
Police said they were dispatched to an area in the 1800 block of West 18th Street just minutes before 3:25 p.m.Little Rock police investigating shooting at 18th and Pine
After arriving on the scene, officers said they found Jackson lying face down in a parking lot. Police said that medical personnel later responded to transport Jackson to a local hospital.Neighbors react to teens shot Sunday morning on Roosevelt Road
The suspected shooter was taken into custody for questioning, but was released shortly after, according to the police report.
