Injuries Occur in Roseville Two-Vehicle Crash

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.

RIO VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO