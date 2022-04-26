ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Hold your horses? 7 cars crash as pony crosses South Carolina interstate

By Sydney Broadus
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash that involved a pony Saturday morning.

According to SCHP, the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. between mile marker 82 and 83 on I-85 Northbound in Spartanburg County.

Troopers said a pony was running southbound on the northbound side of the interstate, and traffic began to slow. Seven vehicles crashed, and one person was minorly injured.

Officials with SCHP said they do not know where the pony came from.

