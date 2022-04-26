ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jürgen Klopp Rules Out Roberto Firmino for Villarreal Semi-Final

By Noel Chomyn
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool and Jürgen Klopp have been fortunate in recent weeks on the injury front, with the Reds’ manger having had an almost entirely fit squad to choose from as he and his squad push to secure an unlikely, historic quadruple. One player whose availability has been limited,...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

SB Nation

King Thiago Says Everyone Did Their Best Against Villarreal

Unsurprisingly, Thiago Alcantara was one of the standout performers of Wednesday night’s clash against Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. With something to the tune of 96% pass completion, he went home with the UEFA Player of the Match award to boot. The midfielder, of...
UEFA
SB Nation

Report: QPR targeting loan moves for three Tottenham youngsters

There are plenty of questions regarding Tottenham Hotspur’s first team plans summer transfer window, but it’s also important not to look past the next generation of players as well. Tottenham have a number of quality players coming through their academy, and it’s going to be pretty important that, assuming Antonio Conte thinks they’re not ready for the first team, they land productive loans next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool to Open Contract Talks with Jürgen Klopp

Breaking news this morning, Liverpool FC are set to open contract talks with Jürgen Klopp, with club-connected journalists claiming the gaffer has indicated that he would be willing to extend his stay at the club beyond 2024. Mike Gordon, the president of Fenway Sports Group, was sighted at Wednesday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp’s New Contract Adds “Stability” for the Transfer Market

While most of us have been thinking about Jürgen Klopp’s new contract in terms of more of the same for as long as possible when it comes to style of play, challenging for trophies, and the general feel-good factor of having a man like Klopp at the head of the club, it’s also an incredible and explicit positive for the club’s business.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jordan Henderson On The Moment He Knew Klopp Was The Start Of Something Special

What a momentous time to be a Liverpool fan. In case you missed it, somehow, Jürgen Klopp signed a new deal to stay with the club into 2026 - a full two more years after his original deal was set to expire. There’s been loads from the manager himself about how special it is to be with the Reds, and what a great thing they’ve got going at the moment, but of course, it wasn’t always that way. This self-proclaimed child of the Hodgpocalypse knows that all too well, and so does captain Jordan Henderson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Hendo: “The Game is Still Alive”

Liverpool FC took care of business at Anfield against Villarreal and will head to Estadio de la Cerámica next week with a 2-0. With that said, nobody in this Liverpool team is looking ahead to the final in Paris just yet. Captain Jordan Henderson spoke to BT Sport after the game and reflected on the performance:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Women v Brighton and Hove Albion Women - The Opposition

Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women knowing that victory will take them back into third place in the WSL, and within touching distance of claiming the final Champions League slot for next season. City have spent much of the second half of the season chasing down Spurs...
SPORTS
SB Nation

Gerrard on Klopp Extension: “It’s Terrific News For Liverpool”

When Steven Gerrard took over as manager of Aston Villa this season, many saw it as a stepping stone in his journey to fulfill his ambition of managing Liverpool FC. With current manager Jürgen Klopp’s contract set to expire at the end of the 2024 season when Gerrard took the job, it seemed a real possibility that he could be in line to take over for the German in 2024 if he could prove himself capable of getting results in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, April 28

Good morning and happy thursday hoddlers. It’s hard to believe but this month is nearly over. April was a dramatic month in the EFL Championship, and only a couple of things are certain. First: Fulham secured promotion (but not the title!). And Derby County, Posh and Barnsley will all play footie in League One next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Chelsea: Opposition Analysis | Facing the Consequences

The end of the season is approaching with alarming rapidity and come Sunday, Everton will be left with just three weeks to try to secure their status as a Premier League club; an astonishing thing to absorb for Blues fans unfamiliar with similarly bleak situations in the 1990s. One by one - with the exception of the cut-adrift Watford and Norwich City - the Blues have seen their relegation rivals turn their form around: first Brentford, then Leeds United and finally Burnley. The former are now safe on 40 points, the latter two still enmeshed in the battle, but Frank Lampard’s Blues need to find some consistency in the six games that remain for them if they are to survive. First up is Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, so let’s take a look at what challenge they present.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Liverpool match thread: A fantastic early kick-off to stretch those weary legs!

Liverpool visits St James’ Park looking to get their 25th Premier League win of the season today. The team led by Jürgen Klopp has scored 85 goals against just 22 conceded. This bunch has finished 20 games without getting scored on even once in their 33 matches to date. Lord have mercy. There is this feeling of inevitability with the Reds these days with which you know a goal is coming no matter what you do. Happened to Everton. Happened to Villarreal. Will it happen today again?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Daily Hilario: Romelu Lukaku is ‘Plan C’ for Barcelona

Not sure where TMIL is, so here’s this bit of nonsense instead. Plan A for Barcelona: Erling Haaland (as if!) Plan B for Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski (hmm) Plan C for Barcelona: Romelu Lukaku (LOL) Marca (Marca?!) claim that Barcelona have touched base with Federico Pastorello, but you know, it’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Conflicting reports: Newcastle United interested in Arsenal’s Cedric Soares

Thursday morning came loaded with rumors (what a surprise!) regarding potential Newcastle targets (how come!?) now the Magpies are seemingly the richest club in world football. Alright. But this whisper about Arsenal wing-back Cedric Soares’ availability, published on TuttoMercato, could be one of the most viable and realistic all things considered. The note, as published by the Italian news outlet, doesn’t offer transfer values and only informs about the potential interest in a purchase by Portuguese side Porto... and the fight that Newcastle might entertain this summer to try and land the do-it-all defender.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Has Manchester City Defender’s Season Come to a Premature End?

Kyle Walker has been ruled out of Saturday’s trip to Leeds United and Wednesday crucial Champions League second leg at Real Madrid. Walker was forced off the pitch during City’s brutal encounter with Atletico Madrid as the blues were kicked off the park during their 0-0 draw in Spain. Walker has since missed the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Wembley, as well as the two home league wins over Brighton and Watford and the first leg against Real.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Ji So-yun to leave Chelsea at the end of the season

There are very few players who look like they’re born with the ball at their feet, whose mastery in manipulating the ball looks completely effortless while devastating opposition defenses. Ji So-yun is one such player. And for the past eight years and nearly 200 appearances, since signing in 2014, we’ve had the privilege to witness her ability to create magical moments.
SOCCER

