Jürgen Klopp Rules Out Roberto Firmino for Villarreal Semi-Final

The end of the season is approaching with alarming rapidity and come Sunday, Everton will be left with just three weeks to try to secure their status as a Premier League club; an astonishing thing to absorb for Blues fans unfamiliar with similarly bleak situations in the 1990s. One by one - with the exception of the cut-adrift Watford and Norwich City - the Blues have seen their relegation rivals turn their form around: first Brentford, then Leeds United and finally Burnley. The former are now safe on 40 points, the latter two still enmeshed in the battle, but Frank Lampard’s Blues need to find some consistency in the six games that remain for them if they are to survive. First up is Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, so let’s take a look at what challenge they present.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO