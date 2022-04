Forward-looking: Concrete is undoubtedly one of the most frequently used building materials in the world. Known for its durability and sustainability, the compound can be subject to failure due to factors such as erosion and disintegration, which directly affects its overall strength. Researchers from the University of Illinois have teamed up with Meta AI to develop an artificial intelligence to create, refine, and test new formulas resulting in higher concrete strengths while simultaneously lowering carbon requirements.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO