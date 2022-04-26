ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria’s Secret Beauty Reveals First Bilingual Campaign With Camila Cabello

By Kellie Ell
 4 days ago

Victoria’s Secret is going bilingual for its latest beauty campaign.

The lingerie and beauty retailer revealed on Tuesday that its latest campaign for Bombshell — one of the brand’s bestselling fragrances — will feature three-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Camila Cabello in both English and Spanish.

“Hay una Bombshell en cada una de nosotros,” (“There’s a bombshell in all of us”), the beauty brand wrote on Instagram .

“For me, being a bombshell is being exactly who you are and having the courage to celebrate who you are, every day,” Cabello added in a statement. “I’m excited to join Victoria’s Secret in embracing the Bombshell in every woman.”

Raúl Martinez, chief creative director at Victoria’s Secret, added: “On set, Camila exuded a presence throughout the day that didn’t need to be directed — her vibrance and confidence shined through organically. It was all about a celebration of her and her personality that brought this fragrance and campaign to life.”

To help celebrate, the beauty brand will host “The Bombshell Gardens,” a pop-up event along New York City’s High Line from May 3 to May 9. Shoppers will have the chance to sample fragrance bars, take photos under peony installations and meet with Victoria’s Secret perfumer Adriana Medina.

The multilanguage campaign is the latest in Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s transformation efforts. The company — which includes the Lingerie and Pink brands — has undergone a massive makeover to curb revenue losses, which were fueled by changing consumer preferences, the #MeToo movement and backlash over Victoria’s Secret’s unattainable beauty standards.

In 2021, the retailer formed the VS Collective to showcase a diverse lineup of models, including plus-size , disabled and transgender models, such as Emira D’Spain, the first Black transgender woman , and Sofía Jirau, the first model with Down Syndrome to represent the brand.

Most recently, Pink hired “Never Have I Ever” star Darren Barnet as that brand’s first male ambassador. Two months earlier, plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader joined Pink as an ambassador and size consultant. Also in April, Victoria’s Secret unveiled its newest brand, Happy Nation, for tweens.

