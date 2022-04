WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A measure to phase out the state’s sales tax on food is on the way to the House. This comes after the Kansas Senate on Wednesday afternoon unanimously voted in favor of the plan that gradually reduces the state’s food sales tax, dropping it to zero in January of 2025.. If passed, the bill would lower Kansas’ sales tax on food from its current level of 6.5 percent down to 4 percent next January and down to 2 percent in January of 2024 before being eliminated the following year.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO