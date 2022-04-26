Lovebugs: 9 facts about the bugs Central Floridians love to hate

Lovebugs Lovebugs migrated across the Gulf states from Central America and reached the Florida Panhandle in 1949. (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Here are nine facts about the pesky critters that we love to hate: Lovebugs.

Where they came from: Lovebugs migrated across the Gulf states from Central America and reached the Florida Panhandle in 1949.

Urban myth: The bugs are not the product of a botched experiment by the University of Florida, as the myth suggests. According to the myth, the school created lovebugs to help solve a growing mosquito problem. Interesting, but untrue!

Mating ritual: Female lovebugs will fly into swarms of male lovebugs. When a male unites with a female, their abdomens will stay attached for up to two days, although mating lasts about 12 hours. The male then dies and is dragged around by the female.

Lifespan: Adult lovebugs live about three to four days — long enough to mate, feed, disperse and deposit a batch of eggs. The female dies soon after she lays between 150 and 600 eggs.

The bugs’ peak: Lovebugs can be seen almost every month of the year, but their populations peak in May and September for about four to five weeks.

When the bugs are gone: The adults have died, and it is a matter of months until the larvae developing in the ground mature into pupae and new adults emerge.

Nicknames: The lovebug spends almost the entirety of its life copulating with its mate, hence their romantic nicknames, such as the honeymoon fly, telephone bug and kissybug.

Lovebugs serve a purpose: As larvae, they help decompose dead plant material. The larvae develop on decaying plant material and under cow manure.

They don’t bite: Lovebugs don’t sting either, nor do they carry infectious diseases.

