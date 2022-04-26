ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conestoga, PA

Turkey Hill recalls Chocolate Marshmallow ice cream over allergy concerns

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

CONESTOGA, Pa (WTAJ) —Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pa issued a recall of their 48 oz containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream as the product may contain undeclared peanuts.

385 containers of the ice cream have been recalled and that may have been purchased between April 14, 2022, and April 19, 2022. Below is a description of the recalled product.

  • 48 oz Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream
  • UPC code : 020735420935
  • Sell-by date : 03/02/2023 (Found marked on the bottom of the package)

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a consumer who contacted Turkey Hill that select containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may have been inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream during production.”

To this point, no illnesses have been reported and all retail stores that carry the product have been notified.

The recall does not apply to any other UPC codes, sell-by dates, sizes or other Turkey Hill Dairy products.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or by contacting Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-693-2479 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

