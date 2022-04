Deputies are looking for two men caught on camera who are suspected of check fraud cases in Lee County and may be connected to a burglary. On April 3, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the men were involved in a case of check fraud, passing false checks at the Walmart located at 545 Pine Island Road in North Fort Myers and the Macy’s at the Edison Mall, located at 4125 Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers, and may be involved in a burglary which occurred in March. They are believed to be using a U-Haul moving van with markings out of the Miami area.

