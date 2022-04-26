ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Elko man granted parole in 2012 murder

By ELKO DAILY
Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKO – An Elko man convicted of second-degree murder following a 2012 shooting in the downtown parking corridor has been granted parole. Patrick Dunn of Spring Creek was 22 when he shot Erik Espitia, 30, following an argument between two groups of four people leaving two different...

Chicago Made Me Do It!
3d ago

I was in prison with him, & he's definitely not the type that deserves the rest of his life in prison, he made a bad choice, paid his debts to society, according to the parole board letting him go.He made a fatal mistake, & hopefully he does good. I served 17 yrs in prison, & now I work with addicts & the homeless, as well as a motivational speaker, I was considered a "lost cause" & no hope for rehabilitation, well all my haters are eating their words!!! 😂👍💯

