Warner Robins, GA

17-year-old Georgia teen arrested in connection to high school bomb threat

By Graham Cawthon
WJCL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a bomb threat that put a high school on lockdown. According to...

Cherri Ashton
4d ago

Get him some mental health care and let him know he's accountable for his actions!

