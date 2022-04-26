Woman killed after getting out of her crashed car on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says

A woman was killed on Highway 99 in Fresno on foot after getting out of her recently crashed car, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The 66-year-old woman was driving northbound on the highway near North Avenue when she was involved in a solo-vehicle collision at about 3 a.m., officer Mike Salas said.

She was identified Tuesday about 1 p.m. as Aloma Waith of Stockton, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

For unknown reasons she allowed her 2005 Dodge Stratus to veer into the center divider, and then overcorrected, crossing all of the lanes and hitting the wall on the right shoulder, CHP said.

Her car became disabled and came to rest blocking the fast lane, CHP said. She got out to try to remove the rear bumper.

The driver of a Nissan Morano stopped in the lane behind the Dodge, but a Jeep Cherokee was not able to stop in time, pushing the Nissan into the woman and killing her, CHP said.

The Jeep overturned and landed in the center median, CHP said. A Hyundai Sonata and a Chevrolet Silverado also struck the Nissan.

A total of five cars were involved in crashes in the incident, Salas said. The four other drivers had minor injuries, CHP said.

